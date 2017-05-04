Benefits fraudster from Arkansas gets prison, is told to repay $297,516

A Monticello man who authorities say pocketed nearly $300,000 in Social Security funds meant for the care of his disabled sister-in-law was sentenced Wednesday to just under five years in federal prison.

The 57-month prison term and an order requiring Thomas "Dale" Sass, 50, to repay the woman $297,516 were imposed by U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker.

Sass waived indictment by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to a charge of theft of government funds.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Pat Harris and the Social Security Administration's Office of Inspector General, in 1997 Sass became the guardian of his former sister-in-law, who was severely injured in a car accident that left her in a coma for a year and killed her son.

When she began receiving monthly disbursements from Social Security and a private insurance company, Sass had control over the payments in order to provide for her care, Harris said.

But, Harris said, Sass violated his fiduciary duty and used the woman's funds for his own benefit, sometimes even failing to pay the woman's caretakers. At one point, Sass forged his brother's name on the Social Security checks so he could keep receiving the money, Harris said.

"The Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, will tirelessly investigate and bring to justice those who commit SSA program fraud and misuse their position of trust to victimize vulnerable beneficiaries," Robert Feldt, special agent in charge of the office, said in a news release.

In addition to the federal agency, the case was investigated by the Arkansas Department of Insurance's Criminal Investigation Division. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin O'Leary.

After serving his prison time, Sass must be on supervised release for three years, Baker said.

