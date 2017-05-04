COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

May 4

May Exhibit Opening

RUSSELLVILLE — A watercolor exhibition by Becky Botos will open with a reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday in the gallery at the River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St. The exhibit will remain on display through May. Botos is a self-taught artist who has been represented in several galleries in Arkansas and has won awards in group exhibitions. The reception is open to the public. For more information, call (479) 968-2452.

National Day of Prayer Observance

PERRYVILLE — A prayer gathering in observance of the National Day of Prayer will take place at noon in the Perryville City Park. All are invited to attend.

Author Reading, Book Signing

CONWAY — Twylla Alexander of Greenbrier, author of Labyrinth Journeys: 50 States, 51 Stories, will read from her book and sign copies for purchase at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. She is a Veriditas-certified labyrinth facilitator and conducts labyrinth retreats, providing the space and time for women to explore their journeys. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org. For more information about Alexander, visit www.labyrinthjourneys.org.

May 5

Newcomers Club Coffee

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Club will have its monthly coffee at 10 a.m. at the Maumelle Community Center. The club is a social, charitable and educational organization designed to provide a way for women in Maumelle to meet others and gather for various activities of their choice. For more information, call Barb Spahr at (501) 766-4664.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart Capital Campaign Committee invites everyone to a Cinco de Mayo celebration in the Sacred Heart School Gym/Ruff Auditorium. All-you-can-eat authentic tacos, prepared by Sacred Heart Hispanic families, will be served from 6-8 p.m., followed by live music by Flashback from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 6 to 12. Kids ages 5 and younger may eat free. Beverage bracelets will be available for $15 (must be 21 years old). For more information, call (501) 354-4358 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

May 5-7

Women’s Services Tent at Toad Suck Daze

CONWAY — Conway Regional Health System will provide a tent with multiple amenities for mothers who bring their infants or toddlers to Toad Suck Daze, set for Friday through Sunday. The women’s-services tent will provide a shaded area for mothers and babies, in addition to rocking chairs, diaper-changing stations, fans and a curtained area for breastfeeding in private. Breastfeeding support information and resources will be available. The tent will be in the Toadal Kids Zone off College Avenue by the main entrance to Toad Suck Daze, near the Faulkner County Courthouse. Services will be available during event hours every day of the festival.

May 6

West Side Baptist Church Yard Sale

GREERS FERRY — West Side Baptist Church, 7025 Greers Ferry Road (Arkansas 92) will have a yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. There will be a large variety of items, from clothing to furniture. All proceeds will go to the Ghana, Africa, mission team. For more information, call the church at (501) 825-7247.

Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction

HEBER SPRINGS — The Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. A prize will be given for the best hobo costume. Tickets are $15 each, two for $25 or $40 for a family from the same household. For tickets or more information, call (501) 362-9450 or (501) 250-5668.

May 7

Cardboard-Boat-Building Workshop

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce will host How to Build a Cardboard Boat from 2-4 p.m. at the Jess Odom Community Center, 1100 Edgewood Drive. Those who want to build a cardboard boat for 4th Fest but don’t know where to start are invited to join master cardboard craftsmen for this free workshop. The Cardboard Boat Races will take place at Lake Willastein on the Fourth of July after the 4th Fest parade.

May 10

Symphony Guild Membership Brunch

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Symphony Guild will have its annual membership brunch at 11 a.m. at the home of Cynthia Blanchard, 202 E. Shore Drive. Attendees may join the guild at the brunch by purchasing a one-year membership for $20. The fee may be paid at the brunch or by mailing a check to treasurer Judy Murphy, 126 Lakeview Circle, Russellville, AR 72802. For more information, call Murphy at (479) 967-1177.

Ongoing

Learn to Swim Program

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will conduct swim lessons with certified Red Cross instructors this summer at M.J. Hickey Pool. The Learn to Swim program will begin June 5. The number of participants will determine the number of sessions and classes. Each session will be eight lessons during a two-week period. Morning and evening classes will be available. Registration will be taken from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway. Minors must be registered by a parent or legal guardian, and a fee of $60 is required. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

M.J. Hickey Pool Passes and Reservations

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department is selling individual pool passes for the M.J. Hickey Pool for $75 each. Reservations for private pool parties are also being taken. Available times are 9-11 a.m. Saturday; 8-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 7-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Pool rental costs $50 per hour, and lifeguards are $12.50 per hour per guard: two guards for 1-50 guests; three for 50-200 guests; and four for over 200 guests. Buy passes or make reservations at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., will offer a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library introduces Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, who will teach a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Stroke Support Group

CONWAY — The Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital Stroke Support Group meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday, every other month, in the Therapy Gym. On May 18, Julie Shock, a physical therapist and supervisor of Conway Regional Therapy Services-Salem, will discuss therapy and exercises for treatment of stroke. Other meeting dates include July 20, Sept. 21 and Nov. 16. The free group welcomes inpatients, as well as individuals from the community. For more information, call (501) 960-8219 or email rehab@conwayregional.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Toad Suck Friends of NRA Benefit Dinner

CONWAY — The 11th annual Toad Suck Friends of NRA Benefit Dinner will take place at 5:30 p.m. May 13 in the Conway Howard Johnson Inn Conference Room, 1090 Skyline Drive. Proceeds will benefit the Arkansas Youth and Women’s shooting sports programs, Eddie Eagle Firearm Safety, range development in Arkansas, law enforcement and conservation efforts, and supporting Second Amendment rights. The event features a meal catered by Phat Daddy Q, coffee by Skyline Drive Starbucks, live and silent auctions, raffles and games for firearms, and more. Tickets are $35 each in advance or $60 per couple. For tickets, call Laura at (501) 391-2158 or Mark at (501) 581-5013, or visit www.friendsofnra.org/ar. Follow the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/toadsuckfriendsofnra.

QuickBooks Payroll Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two QuickBooks Payroll workshops May 18 at Arkansas Tech University. The session from 9 a.m. to noon is designed for QuickBooks Pro, Premier and Enterprise users to learn the payroll features in the desktop version of QuickBooks accounting software. The session from 1-4 p.m. is for those using the cloud-based version of QuickBooks to learn the payroll features in the online accounting platform. Computers will be provided during each interactive session. The cost is $65 per session. Registration is required by May 17 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Cook the Book!

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present Cook the Book! at 6 p.m. May 25 at the library. The library has chosen a cookbook, The Book Lover’s Cookbook, by Shaunda Kennedy Wender and Janet Kay Jensen, so stop by the front desk, choose a recipe, go home and cook it, and bring the completed dish back to the library. The library will supply paper goods and drinks, so sign up and bring enough food to share, and bring a copy of the recipe to the event. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Sacred Heart School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart School Bazaar will take place June 2 and 3 at the school, 106 N. St Joseph St. Activities will include a midway featuring kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham-and-bacon stand, a silent/online auction, a Baggo tournament and more. This year’s raffle grand prize is a 2017 Ford F-150 4x2 SuperCrew. The drawing for prizes, including a $1,000 vacation voucher, will be June 3. A spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. June 3 in the school gym, with carryout dinners available. For more information, call the school at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

Youth Theatre Summer Intensive Program

CONWAY — The Youth Theatre of Central Arkansas will host its annual Summer Intensive Program for students in grades five through 12 on June 5 to July 15 in the Snow Fine Arts Center at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. There will be performances open to the public at 7 p.m. July 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. July 15 in the Bridges/Larson Theatre. Registration and fees are due May 31. For applications, visit www.uca.edu/theatre/summer-intensive. The fee is $375. There are early-bird specials, multichild discounts and grant opportunities. For more information, contact Melissa Pearson at melissap@uca.edu or (501) 450-5092.

Career Exploration Events

MORRILTON — The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton will host two free Career Exploration events for students who have completed the eighth through 12th grades. The first event is June 12 and 13, which must be filled before the second event, June 14 and 15, will be open. Each day runs from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students will gain hands-on experience and leave with a better understanding of various career fields, along with the skills they require. For more information or to register, contact Vicki Shadell at shadellv@uaccm.edu or (501) 977-2132. Register online at www.uaccm.edu/workforce by May 15. Click on the “see courses currently available” button, and scroll down to “Career Explorations.”

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.