COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

May 4

Mother-Daughter Paint Night

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present a Mother-Daughter Paint Night from 6-8 p.m. at the Citzens Bank Annex Building. The cost is $50 per pair. To register, visit batesvilleareaartscouncil.org. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

National Day of Prayer Ceremony

CABOT — A National Day of Prayer ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the Cabot city courtyard. All are welcome to attend.

May 5

El Paso Fish Fry

EL PASO — The El Paso community’s annual fish fry will take place at 6 p.m. at the El Paso Community Center. The fare will include fried catfish, fries, coleslaw, baked beans, hushpuppies and homemade desserts. Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will benefit the newly opened El Paso Library and the city’s park and playground. For more information, call (501) 796-3593.

Pioneer Day Homecoming Gospel Singing

MELBOURNE — The annual Pioneer Day Homecoming Gospel Singing will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Miller Auditorium at Ozarka College. The free event will be Gaither Homecoming style, with the choir composed of members from several counties. Many of the songs will be from the Heavenly Highway hymnals. A preshow will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Gayle Cooper at (870) 368-7156.

May 6

Clothing Drive Challenge

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club will have a Clothing Drive Challenge from 8 a.m. to noon at the Cabot Farmers’ Market, in the parking lot of ReNew Community Church, 1122 S. Second St. The Lions Club requests that people drop off new or gently worn clothing, coats, belts and shoes — infant through adult sizes — as well as backpacks and suitcases. The event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Open Arms Shelter. For more information, call (501) 920-2122.

Dog Bath/Dip and Vaccination Clinic

BATESVILLE — The Humane Society of Independence County will have its first Dog Bath/Dip and Vaccination Clinic of the year from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Humane Society’s shelter, 5 Environmental Drive. Donations will be accepted for baths and dips. Call for. For vaccination-clinic services and prices or more information, call (870) 793-0090, or email hsicshelteroffice@yahoo.com.

2nd Annual O2 Shootout

BATESVILLE — The 2nd Annual O2 Shootout 2017 Trap Tournament for participants in grades six through 12 in the Batesville-Southside-Cave City area will take place at the Independence County Shooting Sports Complex. The event celebrates the memories of Will Olson and Camden Osborn, two Batesville High School students who died in a car accident in 2015. The 50-squad competition will include a silent auction, and lunch will be provided. There will be a raffle for a lifetime hunting license and a shotgun donated by Angle Porting. Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships. For team information, call Bob Copeland at (501) 593-1426. For sponsor or event information, call Hayes Olson at (870) 613-7475, Paige Hubbard at (870) 613-2782 or Dave and Cindy Allen at (870) 307-3444.

West Side Baptist Church Yard Sale

GREERS FERRY — West Side Baptist Church, 7025 Greers Ferry Road (Arkansas 92) will have a yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. There will be a large variety of items, from clothing to furniture. All proceeds will go to the Ghana, Africa, mission team. For more information, call the church at (501) 825-7247.

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

HORSESHOE BEND — The Knights of Columbus of Horseshoe Bend will present a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 7:30 a.m. to noon at St. Mary’s Church Hall, First and Church streets. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee. A $5 donation is requested. Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit area charities.

Mud Volleyball Tournament

SEARCY — The Searcy Kiwanis Club’s third annual Mud Volleyball Tournament will take place at the Searcy Sports Complex. Games will start at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to purchase new tennis shoes for children who need them for school. For more information, call or text (501) 230-3339.

CASA Derby Day Fundraiser

NEWPORT — The 3rd Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates will present a Derby Day fundraiser to benefit CASA from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Newport Country Club. Attendees will watch the Kentucky Derby live on a big-screen TV. There will be a win, place or show raffle, with raffle tickets at $5 each or five for $20. The event will feature heavy hors d’oeurves, a Horseshoe Pitching Contest, a Ladies Hat Contest, silent and live auctions, a hobby-horse race for adults, and two areas for photo opportunities. The cost is $35 per person. For more information, call Judy Felts at (870) 219-9791.

Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction

HEBER SPRINGS — The Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. A prize will be given for the best hobo costume. Tickets are $15 each, two for $25, or $40 for a family from the same household. For tickets or more information, call (501) 362-9450 or (501) 250-5668.

May 7

First Presbyterian Church Anniversary Celebration

BATESVILLE — First Presbyterian Church, 775 E. Boswell, will commemorate its 175th anniversary as an active church in Batesville with services Sunday. Worship will take place at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, followed by a reception with refreshments, pictures and stories to share. For more information, call the church at (870) 793-3272.

May 8

Democratic Party Meeting

BATESVILLE — The Democratic Party of Independence County will meet at 6 p.m. at Josie’s Steakhouse, 50 Riverbank Road. The featured speaker will be Batesville native Holly Dickson, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas.

White County Tea Party Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at IHOP, 3513 E. Race Ave. The public is invited. For more information, call (501) 322-3196 or email teaparty@itpwca.org.

May 9

Salad Luncheon

NEWPORT— The Newport Newcomers’ Club will have its annual salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, Third and Laurel streets. Donations received at the door will be given to the Newport Elementary School backpack program, the Arkansas Center for Independence and the Jackson County Humane Society. All are invited to attend for food, fellowship and an opportunity to help these organizations help Newport.

May 10

Business Expo

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Business Expo, presented by FNBC, from 10 am. to 3 p.m. at the new Batesville Community Center and Aquatics Park. The theme is Luau. The Business to Business Trade Show, open to chamber members only, will take place from 10-11 a.m. The Business Expo will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Taste of the Chamber, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature local cuisine provided by chamber members. Booth rental is $175 or $150 for nonprofits. To reserve a booth, call (870) 793-2378 or visit membership@mybatesville.org.

ONGOING

Art Contest

SALEM — The Salem Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9777 Auxiliary will sponsor an art contest for students and adults at the Fulton County Fair. The contest’s theme is What Red, White and Blue Means to Me, and entries can be any art medium. The age divisions are youth, 12 and younger; juniors, 13-18; and adults, 19 and older. All adult entries must be framed and wired and ready to hang, and youth and junior entries can be on heavy poster board with holes punched in the top and string or wire to hang. Enter online after June 1, and preregister by July 15. For more information, call the Salem VFW Auxiliary at (870) 371-0421 or the fair office at (870) 895-5565.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Upcoming

AARP Smart Driver Class

HORSESHOE BEND — An AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 16 at the Horseshoe Bend Library. The cost is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card and $20 for nonmembers. For more information or to register for the class, call Bancorpsouth at (870) 670-5131 or Marge Burge at (870) 670-5734.

