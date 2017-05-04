Construction begins on Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in west Little Rock

Construction has begun on a Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in west Little Rock, the chain said Thursday.

The 2,800-square-foot location at Chenal Parkway and South Bowman Road, in front of Wal-Mart, is one of three set to open in central Arkansas. Its grand opening is tentatively set for "late summer," according to a news release.

Franchise owner Paul Hoover noted that “the Chenal Parkway corridor is a continuously growing area, frequently visited by those traveling along Interstate 430.”

A North Little Rock eatery is scheduled to open this month at 4305 E. McCain Blvd., and another location is planned in Benton, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Permit filings show the Benton location will be at the Shoppes of Benton just off Interstate 30.

Three Freddy’s restaurants are currently open in Northwest Arkansas at Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale.