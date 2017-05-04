Court to review Puerto Rico debt

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts Wednesday to protect the U.S. territory from its crushing $73 billion debt in the largest effort ever made by a U.S. government to shield itself from creditors.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello made the announcement after negotiations with Puerto Rico's bondholders failed. Rossello said a federal control board overseeing the island's finances agreed with his request to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.

"We're going to protect our people," the governor said hours after the U.S. territory was hit with multiple lawsuits from creditors seeking to recoup the millions of dollars they invested in bonds issued by Puerto Rico's government, which has declared several defaults during a 10-year recession.

Rossello said one of the lawsuits sought to claim all revenue generated by the island's Treasury Department for bondholders.

"I'm not going to allow that to happen," he said.

Rossello said the debts of some agencies will be restructured in court, while others will be resolved through ongoing negotiations with bondholders. He said he did not yet have details on the breakdown of those debts. The island's Electric Power Authority has about $9 billion of debt; the Aqueducts and Sewer Authority has roughly $5 billion of debt; and the Highways and Transportation Authority has about $7 billion of debt.

Overall, Puerto Rico is facing $73 billion in debt. By comparison, Detroit had $9.3 billion of obligations when it filed for bankruptcy in 2013 in the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy ever.

Puerto Rican officials triggered the bankruptcy-like process after declaring they could not agree to the cuts in spending and new taxes demanded by investors. A fiscal plan for Puerto Rico sets aside $800 million a year for debt payments, a fraction of the $35 billion due in interest and payments over the next decade.

A federal district judge will now be in charge of the restructuring. Bondholders cannot challenge Rossello's decision for 120 days.

Elias Sanchez, the governor's representative to the board, criticized creditors for filing lawsuits even as the governor continued to hold what he called good-faith negotiations after a litigation freeze expired after Monday.

"When a line is crossed, the government has to act in favor of the people of Puerto Rico," he said.

A group representing some of those holding the $16 billion worth of general obligation bonds accused the board of sabotaging consensual negotiations and forcing Puerto Rico into bankruptcy.

"The economy of Puerto Rico will be put on hold for years," said Andrew Rosenberg, adviser to the Ad Hoc Group of Puerto Rico General Obligation Bondholders. "Make no mistake: The board has chosen to turn Puerto Rico into the next Argentina."

Board Chairman Jose Carrion did not immediately address those comments, but said in an earlier statement that while the bankruptcy-like process is needed to offset lawsuits, consensual negotiations are still preferable and that the board will pursue those with willing creditors.

"The government's liquidity and solvency problems are massive, and Title III has now become necessary to protect the people of Puerto Rico and avoid further negative impact on the economy from a flurry of litigation and continued uncertainty," he said, referring to the name of the bankruptcy-similar process.

In the next couple of days, the chief justice of the United States is expected to appoint a federal district judge to oversee Puerto Rico's case, he said. Meanwhile, the government will continue to talk to creditors and seek a stay on the nearly two dozen lawsuits that the U.S. territory faces.

Sanchez noted that unlike a regular bankruptcy in the U.S. mainland, a judge cannot unilaterally seize any of Puerto Rico's assets and turn them over to bondholders.

"The courts cannot say, 'We're going to give you the Puerto Rico coliseum, or these properties from the Land Authority," he said. "They just cannot do that without the consent of the board."

While Detroit's case was resolved in a couple of years, it is unclear how long it will take for Puerto Rico.

"This is much bigger and much more complex than Detroit," Sanchez said, adding that he estimates the process could be completed within four years.

The announcement has sparked widespread uncertainty on the island, where Puerto Ricans are struggling with increases in taxes, higher utility rates and an unemployment rate that has hovered around 12 percent. The crisis has prompted nearly 450,000 Puerto Ricans to leave the island for the U.S. mainland in the past decade.

A Section on 05/04/2017