Education is heart of Toad Suck Daze

CONWAY — Toad Suck Daze has made quite a splash in educational lakes through the years.

Since 1985 and the growing success of the festival, the Toad Council has supported education in the community.

Scholarships and donations to scholarship endowments at the University of Central Arkansas, Central Baptist College, Hendrix College and the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton are the base of Toad Suck Daze’s education initiative, said Mary Margaret Satterfield, director of Toad Suck Daze and events at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Since 1985, $1.63 million has been contributed to education initiatives in Faulkner County,” Satterfield said. “This has supplied scholarships for 311 Faulkner County students. This year, an additional $70,600 and nine recipients will be added to that total.”

Toad Suck Daze will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Conway. Admission and entertainment are free.

The festival, which was founded in 1982, had been growing so much that in 2008, the council created an additional scholarship endowment at the Faulkner County Community Foundation. This endowment allowed the scholarship program to continue for many years.

Pushing forward another four years, Toad Suck Daze had grown to the point that the educational funds began broadening the scope of the programs to include pre-K initiatives by awarding funds to Arkansas Preschool Plus.

“This addition to the education program was based on research on the long-term effect quality pre-K education has within the community,”

Satterfield said. But the expansion didn’t stop there.

In 2016 and 2017, the festival branched out again to provide funding for other education initiatives.

This year, donations were made to the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre and the Conway Symphony Orchestra for the Arts in Education programs, the Red Curtain Theatre and Blackbird Academy of Arts for education programs, and UACCM for scholarships specifically in skilled trades, she said.

She added that the formation of endowments at UCA, CBC, Hendrix and the Community Foundation will ensure that even if there isn’t a Toad Suck Daze, there will always be a Toad Suck Daze Scholarship to keep the legacy going.

“Toad Suck Daze will always be, first and foremost, an education festival,” Satterfield said. “Funds will continue to go to education initiatives, including scholarships. However, as the community grows and changes, the festival will continue to look at different education-funding avenues.”

The festival has deviated a tad from its original framework, as extra funds have allowed contributions to other areas. Since 2011, Toad Suck Daze has invested $70,000 in the Conway Downtown Partnership. These funds support beautification efforts downtown, including the hanging flower baskets.

Toad Suck Daze has donated $10,000 each to UCA, CBC and Hendrix for special projects, including the CBC bell tower, the Hendrix Wellness and Athletics Center and the UCA Archives. Toad Suck Daze also donated $26,000 to Conway Parks and Recreation for the band-shell covering at Simon Park in downtown Conway.

“I enjoy being a part of a festival that gives back to the community through the education program and other donations,” Satterfield said. “I also enjoy being at the festival and getting to see all the children and families enjoy themselves and have a good time.”

Even though the festival continues to grow, Toad Suck Daze holds firm the deep educational roots and values that the visitors are accustomed to seeing each year.

“We hope someone who hasn’t been to the festival in five or 10 years would come this year and see some of the traditions they remember and love,” said Jamie Gates, executive vice president of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We hope they would see new, unbelievable things that they didn’t expect. That would be my hope for the festival in the future, that it always feels familiar, but better,” Gates said.

“I see it as a festival that is still free admission and that provides funding for education [in the years to come],”

Satterfield said. “It will still have lots of children’s programming and, of course, the world famous toad races. Those things are what make Toad Suck Daze stand out.”

Staff writer Emily Edmisten can be reached at (501) 399-3660 or eedmisten@arkansasonline.com.