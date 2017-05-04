Enjoy a taste of authentic Latino cuisine this Cinco de Mayo

When May arrives, so many people across America begin thinking about how they’ll celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the holiday commemorating the Battle of Puebla, an important victory in 1862 during Mexico’s war against invading French forces. But it may surprise you to learn that the day is only a minor occasion in its home country, while Americans have adopted it as an occasion to recognize Latino contributions to our own nation’s culture — and an excellent reason to have a great party.

I myself love to eat Mexican food on May 5, and I’m grateful for the many hardworking cooks of Hispanic descent in my restaurant kitchens who share their own authentic versions of traditional dishes with me. One of my favorites is the following recipe for the version of huevos rancheros we offer on the breakfast and brunch menus in my restaurant Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. The recipe comes courtesy of Hugo Bolanos, my executive chef there, who’s originally from Mexico’s next-door neighbor, Guatemala, where the dish is a popular staple as well.

I think people love this dish for many good reasons. With the combination of perfectly fried eggs, creamy black beans, crispy tortillas, spicy roasted vegetable salsa, cool guacamole and crumbled fresh cheese, it feels like an exciting buffet of flavors, textures, temperatures, colors and shapes, all on a single plate. Eat it in the morning, and you feel fueled up for a busy day, whether that involves riding horses and roping cattle, working at a desk, or spending leisure time with your family and friends.

But another great thing about huevos rancheros is that you don’t have to limit yourself to enjoying the recipe in the morning alone. The dish is also an excellent choice to make and serve for lunch or even dinner. Whatever the time of day, the dish’s sauce, canned beans, guacamole, tortillas and eggs are easy to shop for, prepare and serve.

Though the recipe calls for a good number of ingredients, none of them is hard to find in well-stocked supermarkets today. And you can make the ranchero sauce, black beans (for which I take the perfectly fine shortcut of starting with canned beans) and guacamole an hour or two ahead of time, leaving you to finish the simple tasks of frying the tortillas and eggs and assembling the final dish just before serving. You can also add some meat if you want, stirring sauteed chorizo, chopped ham or crispy bacon into the beans.

So, for Cinco de Mayo, let me wish you happy eating — or, as they say in Mexico, “Buen provecho!”

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

Serves 4

For the ranchero sauce:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 large beefsteak tomatoes, stemmed, seeded and quartered

1 jalapeno chile, cut lengthwise in half and seeded

1 dried guajillo chile, stemmed

1/2 red onion, coarsely chopped

10 cherry tomatoes, stemmed

4 sprigs fresh cilantro

3 cloves garlic, peeled

2 pinches ground cumin

Pinch kosher salt, plus extra for seasoning

Generous pinch granulated sugar

Freshly ground black pepper

For the black-bean puree:

2 15.5-ounce cans black beans, drained

1/4 cup mascarpone cheese or sour cream

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For the guacamole:

2 ripe Hass-style avocados, halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped jalapeno chile

1/4 red onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Kosher salt

For assembly:

Vegetable oil for frying

4 corn tortillas

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

8 large eggs

4 ounces queso fresco or mild feta, crumbled

1/2 cup sour cream

Small sprigs fresh cilantro

Directions:

First, make the ranchero sauce. Preheat a broiler. On a lightly oiled rimmed baking sheet, put the beefsteak tomatoes, chiles, onion, cherry tomatoes, cilantro and garlic. Sprinkle with the cumin, salt and sugar. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil. Broil until partly charred, turning once with tongs. Transfer the ingredients to a food processor, and pulse to coarsely puree, or pass the ingredients through a food mill over a mixing bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and set aside.

Next, prepare the black-bean puree. Set aside 1/4 cup of the drained black beans. Put the remaining beans in a clean food processor bowl with the stainless-steel blade, and pulse until coarsely pureed. Transfer the puree to a small saucepan, warm up the puree over low heat, stirring frequently. Stir in the mascarpone, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover, and keep warm.

For the guacamole, combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl. With a fork, coarsely mash and stir the ingredients together. Season to taste with salt.

To assemble the huevos rancheros, add 2 inches of vegetable oil to a heavy large Dutch oven or saucepan. Heat the oil to 350 degrees on a deep-frying thermometer. Working in batches, fry the tortillas until crisp and golden, about 1 minute per side, turning with tongs. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Season with salt.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in each of two large ovenproof nonstick skillets over medium heat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Crack 4 eggs into each skillet, and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer the skillets to the oven to continue cooking to desired doneness, about 30 seconds longer for softly set eggs.

Spoon ranchero sauce onto 4 heated serving plates. Spoon some black-bean sauce on top of the sauce in the center of each plate. Sprinkle with reserved black beans and queso fresco. Top each plate with 1 tortilla and 2 fried eggs. Garnish with guacamole, sour cream, more ranchero sauce and cilantro. Serve immediately.