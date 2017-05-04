ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

TODAY

Works on 'paper'

A variety of media work, from drawings to photography, by staff members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette goes on display today-July 7 at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. An opening reception, 5-8 p.m. May 12, is part of the 2nd Friday Art Night. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, all day Sunday. Admission to gallery and reception are free. Call (501) 375-2342 or email dianashearon@gmail.com.

FRIDAY

Czech That Film

The Czech That Film festival, on a 15-city tour of the United States and Canada, will stop in Little Rock for the third consecutive year with screenings of five films (with English subtitles) Friday-Saturday at the Riverdale 10 VIP Cinema, 2600 Cantrell Road, Little Rock.

Czech director Jan Hrebejk will take part in a question-and-answer session following the screening of his film, Ucitelka (The Teacher), 7 p.m. Friday. The Saturday schedule: Noon -- Polednice (The Noonday Witch); 1:45 p.m. -- Lida Baarova (Devil's Mistress); 3:45 p.m. -- Ja, Olga Hepnarova (I, Olga Hepnarova); 5:45 p.m. -- Teorie Tygra (The Tiger Theory).

Admission is free, but reservations are required; visit czechthatfilm2017.eventbrite.com. More information on the films and the festival is available at czechthatfilm.com.

Band in 'Cinco'

The North Little Rock Community Concert Band will give a concert titled "Cinco de Mayo and More" at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lakewood Village, McCain Boulevard between McCain Mall and North Hills Boulevard, North Little Rock. The "Cinco" part of the program will include excerpts from Charles Bookler's La Fiesta de San Antonio, Christian Bouthier's Los Toreros, Brian Beck's La Madre de los Gatos and Genaro Codina's Zacatecas. The "More" includes John Philip Sousa's The National Game, James Ployhar's wind-band adaptation of the "Ode to Joy" from Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony and a "Tchaikovsky's Greatest Hits" medley arranged by John Moss. Admission is free; take lawn chairs or blankets. Call (501) 758-2576 or visit nlrcommunityband.com.

History 'sandwich'

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's monthly "Sandwiching in History" program will feature a brief lecture and tour of the Arkansas Ordnance Plant Guard House at the Jacksonville Museum of Military History, 100 Victory Circle, Jacksonville, noon Friday. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9880, email info@arkansaspreservation.org or visit arkansaspreservation.org.

Organ recital

Joby Bell, a faculty member of the Hayes School of Music, Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., and organist for Boone's St. Luke's Episcopal Church, will give a recital at 8 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave., Pine Bluff, under the auspices of the central Arkansas chapter, American Guild of Organists. The program: Concerto in G major, BWV 592, after Johann Ernst by Johann Sebastian Bach; Cortage and Litany by Marcel Dupre; Three Floral Preludes by Daniel E. Gawthrop; Symphonie Gothique, op.70, by Charles-Marie Widor; Pageant by Leo Sowerby; and works by Louis-Claude d'Aquin, Jean-Jules Aimable Roger-Ducasse and Alex Rowley. Admission is free. Call (870) 535-0935.

Pacers performances

Sonny Burgess and the Legendary Pacers will headline two east Arkansas concerts this weekend:

• 7 p.m. Friday, with "special guest" Charlie Rich Jr., Riceland Auditorium, Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas' Grand Prairie Center, 2709 U.S. 165 S., Stuttgart. Tickets are $35 and $25. The Phillips Community College Foundation Stuttgart Council will host a pre-concert taco dinner catered by Moe's Southwest Catering, 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the center's Salon A. Cost is $12 (in advance only). Call (870) 673-4201, Extension 1895 or 1896, or visit pccua.edu/GPC.

• 6 p.m. Sunday, Warfield Concert Outdoor Concert and Picnic, Fine Arts Lawn, Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, 1000 Campus Drive, Helena-West Helena. Blankets and picnic baskets are welcome; picnic tables will be available. In case of inclement weather the concert will move to the college community room. Sponsor is Southern Bancorp. Admission is free. Call (870) 338-8327 or visit warfieldconcerts.com.

Hot Springs art

"Place Holders," the May exhibit at Justus Fine Art, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs, includes "art grown from the intimacy and observation of place" by Beverly Buys, Virmarie DePoyster, Randall M. Good, Matthew Hasty, Dolores Justus, Laura Raborn, Gary Simmons, Rebecca Thompson and Emily Wood. An opening reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday is in conjunction with downtown Hot Springs' monthly Gallery Walk. The exhibit will be on display through May. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday or by appointment. Gallery and reception admission are free. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

SATURDAY

Celtic spring

Ashley Davis and Cormac de Barra will perform "Songs of the Celtic Springtime," 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, under the auspices of the Little Rock Folk Club. Tickets are $15, $10 for military with ID, $8 for students with ID, free for accompanied children 12 and younger. Call (501) 663-0634 or visit littlerockfolkclub.org.

'Rock' show

The Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Geology Society will hold its annual "spring swap," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Elder Johnson Pavilion, next to the visitor's center, Burns Park, Military Drive off Interstate 40, North Little Rock. Attendees can buy, sell or trade rocks, minerals, fossils and related items. There is a limited number of tables available for vendors, who are welcome to use their own tables or tailgate. Admission to set up and attend is free. Call (501) 868-4553, email steelpony@aol.com or visit centralarrockhound.org.

Trace Adkins at Hope

Country singer Trace Adkins will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hempstead Hall, University of Arkansas Community College at Hope, 2500 S. Main St., Hope. Tickets are $25 and $40; a special meet-and-greet package is $225. Call (870) 722-8565 or visit hempsteadhall.com.

Arts & the Park

The second weekend of Arts & the Park, celebrating the arts in Hot Springs, continues through Sunday, with the Spa City Blues Society's "Blues After Dark," 7 p.m. Saturday, and concluding with Art Springs, a free outdoor art, music, food and drink festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Hill Wheatley Plaza, 629 Central Ave. Hot Springs. Visit hotspringsarts.org.

ETC.

Water, water .....

Flooding after heavy rains last weekend has closed Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, for two weeks, delaying the opening of its current production, Southern Fried Funeral, until May 16. That show will run for three weeks, until June 3 (all Wednesday shows during the run will be matinees only). Southern Crossroads will open June 6, one week late. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

