Golf tournament to benefit Beyond Boundaries

— Proceeds from the first GlowBall Golf Tournament, complete with LED golf balls and glow sticks, will benefit a nonprofit horse-assisted therapy center in Ward.

Beyond Boundaries provides services to children and adults with disabilities with the help of horses.

The tournament will take place at the Greystone Country Club in Cabot on May 20.

Jimmy McMinn, barn manager at Beyond Boundaries, said the fundraiser will help Beyond Boundaries purchase more land.

The tournament will include dinner catered by Colton’s Steak House of Cabot, LED golf balls, raffles, games and prizes.

There will be a hole-in-one contest, with McLarty Auto Group providing a car for the prize.

Teams of four will play a scramble tournament, with the fee providing each participant with a package that includes a golf shirt, “glow” accessories, dinner and a team photo.

Individuals are also encouraged to register and will be grouped into teams.

McMinn said the tournament will include 18 holes — nine during the day and nine at night, with dinner served between sessions.

The tournament is limited to 18 teams, and the registration fee for a team of four is $400.

Individual registration is $100 per person.

The tournament will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a warm-up and group photo, followed by the tee-off at 5 p.m.

Dinner and the raffle will take place around 7 p.m., followed by the glow portion of the tournament.

Awards will be announced after all teams have completed play.

McMinn said registration is due by May 12, but participants are encouraged to sign up by May 5 to guarantee a spot.

Beyond Boundaries allows people with disabilities — such as cerebral palsy, autism, spina bifida and hip dysplasia — to maximize their potential with the help of physical, speech and occupational therapists.

McMinn has volunteered at Beyond Boundaries for 13 years, recently becoming the barn manager in August 2016.

“I’ve heard kids talk for the first time. I’ve seen these programs allow kids to stand up with very little support,” McMinn said. “Seeing the kids’ faces — they’re at ease and they’re always happy when they’re here — it changes your life.

“The hardest part of the day is just finding volunteers. The volunteers we do have are great.”

Jimmy’s wife, Stacey McMinn, has been a volunteer at Beyond Boundaries for 14 years and said the program really gives her a purpose.

“Our mission is to help individuals with disabilities go beyond their expectations,” Stacey said.

“The therapists, when they ride out here, don’t make any extra money by doing so. The therapists who use the horses really believe in the treatment because it works,” she said.

“Horse-assisted therapy is important because it gives the client movement that the client can’t get from a chair. It makes them feel like they’re walking again,” Stacey said.

Beyond Boundaries offers a variety of services, including hippotherapy, therapeutic riding and riding lessons.

Beyond Boundaries has partnerships with the University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The center also has alliances with Allied Therapy, the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH) and the American Hippotherapy Association.

“We’re going on our 14th year of being open,” Stacey said.

“We have two main events each year: our annual Mane Event in the fall and a family day in the spring,” Stacey explained. “As we’ve grown, we’ve realized that we need to grow our land as well.”

“We’ve started doing birthday parties and school field trips this past year to increase awareness [of the organization]. Birthday events are run strictly by volunteers, so funds go directly to our riders.”

Funds raised by therapeutic riding sessions go to the care of the horses and to the staff members who work at the center.

“There are so many things that go into it. It’s a very dynamic therapeutic session. You’ve got smells, things you’re touching, sounds, and if you’re in a wheelchair and suddenly you’re up above everybody, that’s a dynamic in itself,” Stacey said.

“We get people out here who’ve never been around horses before and people who used to ride horses,” she said. “The process is very medical. They measure the length of each horse’s back and the lengths of their legs. They watch the horses to see which horse has a faster gait.

“A shorter horse will give a percussive, choppy type of movement, which is great for somebody who is autistic or a kid who has ADD, or ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder), because they really have to concentrate on their core to keep stable.”

Stacey said she and Jimmy are both very happy at Beyond Boundaries and enjoy making a difference.

“I learn something new every day,” Jimmy said.

For information on the tournament, sponsorship opportunities and registration, contact Jimmy McMinn at (501) 941-1522 or jimmy@beyondboundariesar.org.

