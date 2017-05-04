Home / Latest News /
GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
WASHINGTON — The Republican health care bill leapt over a procedural hurdle and headed toward a showdown vote on final House passage Thursday. Leaders predicted they'd deliver a victory for President Donald Trump just six weeks after nearly leaving the measure for dead and days after GOP support seemed to crumble anew.
By a near party-line 235-192 vote, the House added several changes to insurance coverage requirements to the GOP's legislation that leaders had promised to build support from wavering Republicans.
House approval would send the measure to an uncertain fate in the Senate, where some Republicans consider the bill too harsh. Polls have shown President Barack Obama's health care overhaul — which the GOP bill would largely repeal — has actually gained in popularity as the debate over a replacement health care program has accelerated.
Since it collapsed in March, the measure was revamped to attract most hard-line conservatives and some GOP centrists. In a final tweak, leaders added a modest pool of money to help people with pre-existing medical conditions afford coverage.
GOP candidates including Trump have made repealing Obama's statute an epitome of their campaign pledges since its enactment in 2010, claiming it's a failing system that's leaving people with rising health care costs and less access to care.
"It's time to live or die by this day," GOP leaders told the rank and file at an early morning, private meeting to rally support, said Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla.
Democrats defended Obama's law, one of his crowning domestic achievements, for expanding coverage to 20 million Americans and forcing insurers to offer more generous benefits. They said the GOP measure would toss millions off coverage while delivering tax cuts to the wealthy.
"How can you do this to the American people, how can you do this to the people you represent?" asked Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.
Pearl1988 says... May 4, 2017 at 11:33 a.m.
Please slow this process down - what's the big rush? I have a feeling that us working class people are still going to have to foot the very expensive bill for all of the folks' healthcare whom are not working & getting "free" healthcare; compliments of us whom are working & paying taxes.
RBear says... May 4, 2017 at noon
Pearl, they want to pass the bill before going home to face constituents. It was designed to hold the vote while they were in DC and avoid cold feet syndrome. The bad part is they passed this bill in reckless fashion without any fiscal impact statement. Republicans continue to govern in the most reckless manner I've seen.
DontGoThere says... May 4, 2017 at 12:34 p.m.
All these clowns rushing to pass this "repeal & replace" should be mandated to have to use this same exact plan for their own healthcare! I bet they would slow down & do some research before rushing a plan through. My ObamaCare is already VERY expensive & I have pre-existing conditions, so I may have to go without insurance after they get done with this "new" plan. Slow down & get us older, working folks (ie, taxpayers) some decent rates, instead of expecting us to pay for all the people that's getting free healthcare!
