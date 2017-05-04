Governor: On 'pins and needles' waiting to see how Arkansas flooding progresses

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that state officials are “waiting on pins and needles” to see how a breached levee on an overflowing river in Randolph County will affect surrounding communities in Lawrence County.

Nine sections of a levee system along the Black River near Pocahontas failed Wednesday morning and sent a cascade of water toward Lawrence County. Citizens of eastern Pocahontas had already been ordered to leave the previous day. Officials recommended that three towns also along the river — Portia, Clover Bend and Coffman — evacuate after the levee failed.

Hutchinson told a reporter after a Thursday morning prayer breakfast in North Little Rock that he is receiving updates from the state’s director of emergency management on the impending flooding and damage.

Hutchinson said his office is “waiting on pins and needles” to see how the breached levee on the deluged Black River affects the nearby areas and will be monitoring the situation throughout the day.

More than 100 rescues have been performed by emergency responders across Arkansas after weekend storms unloaded record-setting rain, Hutchinson said. Already, officials have conducted 13 water rescues in Lawrence County near Walnut Ridge, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, 119 National Guard personnel have been deployed to northeast Arkansas and between 25 to 30 military vehicles are prepared for high-water rescues, Hutchinson’s spokesman J.R. Davis said in a text.

Those guardsmen are charged with two missions: rescuing people in need and looking after evacuated property, Hutchinson said. They will “keep a protective eye out” as the disaster develops, the governor said.

Arkansas State Police have also deployed search-and-rescue teams and are acting as a communications hub in Pocahontas, he said.

Hutchinson said he believes the affected counties will receive a federal disaster declaration. The governor said Thursday that officials are still in the emergency response mode, and the request for the declaration will be made later after damage has been assessed.

Prayer breakfast in North Little Rock

At the prayer breakfast at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel, pastors praised emergency responders for their diligence during the weekend storms that plagued most of Arkansas. Audience members then adjusted their seats to watch a video showcasing firefighters, police officers and EMTs before they stood for a rendition of "God Bless America."

Rev. Randy Jumper introduced the governor by telling him that “as men and women of faith, we support you all the time.”

“It’s easy to second-guess people whose shoes you’ve never worn. We refuse to do that,” Jumper said.

Hutchinson told the gathering of city, police and church officials about his experience in the federal government, including when he was tapped by former President George W. Bush to lead a branch of the Department of Homeland Security in the wake of 9/11.

People would ask Hutchinson how he could sleep at night knowing his department was responsible for keeping terrorists at bay, he said.

“All I could do is look up at heaven and say, ‘I’m not in charge,’” the governor said.

After reminiscing on the role of prayer in his life, Hutchinson shared a recent anecdote.

The governor said he was happy to wrap up the recent legislative session and understood the need for escape. After lawmakers left Little Rock, Hutchinson said he felt the urge to leave, too, and set off for Hampton to watch the Hogskin Holiday parade.

While at the event, a woman approached him and asked if she could give him a hug. Hutchinson said he obliged and after the woman hugged him, she stepped away and said, “Now, who are you?”

“Sometimes, a governor just looks like he needs a hug,” Hutchinson said.