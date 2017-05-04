Hill undecided; 3 peers in D.C. back health bill

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford has informed House Republican leaders and the White House that he is comfortable with the health care legislation they've been touting.

"Barring any further changes that I am not aware of, I would expect to vote 'yes' on it if it comes to floor this week," he said. "There's a lot of good things in here."

The Republican from Jonesboro opposed an earlier version of the American Health Care Act; he was the only House member from Arkansas to do so. He portrayed it as fiscally irresponsible.

Opposition from Crawford and at least a couple of dozen other Republicans helped derail the original version. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., canceled a vote after determining their weren't enough votes to pass it.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

But Wednesday, Crawford said he'll back the revised bill, which Republicans say will help repeal and replace a cornerstone of then-President Barack Obama's administration -- the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Changes made in recent weeks will help lower premiums, pare deductibles and give states more flexibility, while protecting individuals with pre-existing conditions, Crawford said.

["We're] trying to be prudent with taxpayer dollars, but [we're] also recognizing that we don't want to exclude anybody with a pre-existing condition," he said.

The new version, Crawford said, is "much better," adding, "I think they got the message."

Two other members of the Arkansas delegation also plan to vote yes.

Republicans gave their word that they'd end Obamacare and now they must deliver, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack said.

"We have made a promise. It's time we keep our promise. I'm chagrined that we haven't already dealt with it," the Republican from Rogers said.

Passing the proposal will also hand a major legislative victory to President Donald Trump, Womack said.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, a Republican from Hot Springs, also backs the latest version.

"The congressman believes that this has got 95 percent of what conservatives have been wanting, and it's one of the largest tax cuts in American history," said his spokesman, Ryan Saylor.

U.S. Rep. French Hill, on the other hand, remains undecided.

"I'm waiting to see the final text and the final bill in the repeal-and-replacement legislation from the House and I think that's where most members are," the Republican from Little Rock said.

A Section on 05/04/2017