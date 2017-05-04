Happy birthday. The love you receive over the course of this solar return will lift your spirits and fill your reserves until you have even more to give than you ever did. Also, a special relationship will teach you to tune in to others even better than you already do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Children playing on the playground often don't have to have the rules clearly explained to them. They join in with a willing spirit and absorb the rhythm of the game, much like you will today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Music carries emotion, teases it out, adds layers of the stuff to the moments, charges memory, invigorates, exhausts, confounds, comforts and changes you. That's why it's worth your while to choose your own soundtrack.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're not the only subject in the experiment called life, but when you're alone in your room it certainly feels that way. Connect with the others. Share data. You'll mess around with the outcome in a good way today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll lead with your courage-filled heart today. It's not always wise to be brave, and yet if everyone were to dwell upon possible consequences, there wouldn't be any heroes among us.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you're not getting anywhere by looking at the problem head on, you cock your head to the side and suddenly you have a new slant on it. Bonus: Your brilliance will be celebrated by those smart enough to get you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't want to spend your time fake laughing. No one does. And today you won't have to. Someone can make you laugh for real, and that humor-click will set off a lucky chain of events.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When you love someone, flaws are part of the package. A mature person recognizes that trying to extract the flawed parts in order to love only the suitable parts isn't really love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'd be wise to pause and decide very carefully how you're going to interact with loved ones today. Negativity will be difficult to get past. It will take at least five positive interactions to nullify even one slightly negative interaction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Society prefers it when personal information can be neatly categorized. Today you'll find yourself toying with ways to frame information to find the most socially palatable presentation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To be grateful for circumstances you do not prefer might seem like setting up an internal diametric opposition akin to tipping well for bad service. And yet, finding something to appreciate in a mess will attract good luck.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): For friendship, love and even certain business decisions, a mental match is essential. If you don't like how a person thinks, you're not going to want to share your ideas, plans and daily doings with that person.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There was a time you enjoyed the escape of dreaming you were someone else. Currently, you find that loving who you are creates far more energy in your life.

Weekend on 05/04/2017