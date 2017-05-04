Home / Latest News /
Instructor accidentally shoots man in gun training class
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:53 p.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
LIVONIA, Mich. — Police say a Detroit-area firearms instructor accidentally shot and wounded a man attending a gun training class.
Livonia Police Detective Capt. Robert Nenciarini told MLive.com that the man was shot Saturday at a gun range west of Detroit.
Nenciarini said the 44-year-old instructor was conducting a class for people seeking concealed pistol licenses when he "pulled his gun out of its holster, pointed it at the door separating the two classrooms and fired a round."
A 39-year-old Detroit man in another classroom was struck in both legs.
The instructor has not been arrested but could face charges in the shooting.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Instructor accidentally shoots man in gun training class
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
TimberTopper says... May 4, 2017 at 1:13 p.m.
He should lose his teaching permit and right to carry, if he is that damn dumb with a firearm!
( permalink | suggest removal )
Kharma says... May 4, 2017 at 2:09 p.m.
What a dipsh*t. What are the first and second things taught in gun safety training? Don't point the weapon at anything that you don't want to shoot, and keep your finger out of the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot. Sheeesh.
( permalink | suggest removal )
HarleyOwner says... May 4, 2017 at 2:31 p.m.
What a dumb ass! And he's an instructor??
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.