U.S. clears police in Baton Rouge kill

BATON ROUGE -- Baton Rouge acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson announced Wednesday that federal prosecutors will not file charges against the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, asserting that all the prosecutors and agents who investigated the matter found "insufficient evidence" to proceed with a prosecution.

Amundson, who laid out a thorough timeline of the encounter, said one major unanswered question ultimately proved decisive in the case: Investigators were essentially not able to determine whether Sterling was actually reaching for a gun when an officer yelled that he was. Amundson said that meant investigators could not prove that officers knew what they were doing was unreasonable when fatal force was used.

A video of the July 5 shooting shows Sterling, 37, lying on his back with two officers on top of him. One of the officers appears to yell, "He's got a gun!" Then shots ring out. A detective wrote in the affidavit that officers had observed the butt of a gun in Sterling's front pants pocket.

Police arrested nearly 200 protesters in Baton Rouge in July after Sterling's death.

Abortion bill sent to top Tennessean

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee House passed a bill Wednesday banning abortions after 20 weeks if a doctor determines the fetus is viable through required testing.

The legislation that includes felony penalties for doctors cleared the House in a 68-18 vote Wednesday. The ban wouldn't apply if the mother faces risks of death or serious damage to a major bodily function. The bill, which passed the Senate earlier this week, now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, who hasn't made a decision whether to sign it.

Republican Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has said his office would defend the measure if it were to become law, despite previously calling it "constitutionally suspect."

The House Republican majority voted against including exceptions for rape and incest proposed by Democrats. Supporters of the bill contended it can withstand a constitutional challenge.

At auto auction, SUV kills 3 people

BILLERICA, Mass. -- Three people died and nine more were hurt when an SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction suddenly accelerated and crashed through a wall Wednesday.

Police said that an auction employee in his 70s was behind the wheel of the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it lurched out of control and mowed people down at LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, about 20 miles northwest of Boston. The driver wasn't hospitalized, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Woody Tuttle, an auto auction employee who saw the crash, told WCVB-TV that the driver "avoided the cars, and went on to hit the people who were standing between the cars." The vehicle then went through the wall, Tuttle said.

