Little Rock police investigate fatal stabbing

Authorities in Little Rock say one person has been killed in a stabbing in the 5100 block of west 29th Street.

Dispatch records show officers were called just before 7 p.m. to an assault in progress at 5105 W. 29th St., which is several blocks east of UALR.

The police agency said on Twitter after 8:30 p.m. that one person — a white man in his late 40s whose name was not released — had died. Further details weren't immediately known.

The killing is the 21st of the year in Little Rock.