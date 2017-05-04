Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 04, 2017, 11:10 p.m.

Little Rock police investigate fatal stabbing

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 8:37 p.m.

5100 block of west 29th Street

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Little Rock police investigate a fatal stabbing Thursday night.

5100 block of west 29th Street

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities in Little Rock say one person has been killed in a stabbing in the 5100 block of west 29th Street.

Dispatch records show officers were called just before 7 p.m. to an assault in progress at 5105 W. 29th St., which is several blocks east of UALR.

The police agency said on Twitter after 8:30 p.m. that one person — a white man in his late 40s whose name was not released — had died. Further details weren't immediately known.

The killing is the 21st of the year in Little Rock.

