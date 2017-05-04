Home /
Little Rock police investigate fatal stabbing
This article was published today at 8:37 p.m.
Authorities in Little Rock say one person has been killed in a stabbing in the 5100 block of west 29th Street.
Dispatch records show officers were called just before 7 p.m. to an assault in progress at 5105 W. 29th St., which is several blocks east of UALR.
The police agency said on Twitter after 8:30 p.m. that one person — a white man in his late 40s whose name was not released — had died. Further details weren't immediately known.
The killing is the 21st of the year in Little Rock.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock police investigate fatal stabbing
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.