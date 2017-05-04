McCrary Sisters sing at South on Main

The McCrary Sisters will perform at 8 p.m. today at South on Main in Little Rock, in what is the final show in the 2016-2017 Oxford American Concert Series. Tickets are $28.25, $43 and $45.25.

The McCrary Sisters -- Ann, Deborah, Regina and Alfreda -- are the daughters of Fairfield Four founding member the Rev. Sam McCrary. Regina toured with Bob Dylan from 1979-85.

The four sisters have released three albums of gospel, rhythm and blues, soul and Christian rock: Our Journey in 2010, All the Way in 2013 and Let's Go in 2015. The quartet has provided harmony vocals to Robert Randolph, The Black Keys, Eric Church, Jonny Lang and Martina McBride.

The Mailboxes and Tiffany Lee will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (800) 293-5949 and metrotix.com for the McCrary Sisters; or (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com for The Mailboxes/Tiffany Lee.

...

Dazz & Brie will perform, along with opening act Joshua Asante, at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack. Admission is $10.

Randall Shreve & The Devilles, along with opening act Big Red Flag, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $8. A $2 surcharge will be added for those ages 18-21.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Gunpowder Gray, Los Tirones and Hosoi Bros will perform at 9 p.m. today at the White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

Adam Faucett & The Tall Grass Buffalo will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $7.

Dylan Earl will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

She Wants Revenge will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $20. There will be a $2 surcharge for those ages 18-21.

A Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band will perform, along with an opening act who pays tribute to the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10, and the show is a benefit for the Arkansas Freedom Fund for local wounded/disabled veterans.

The Wiz Revised will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

The Karla Case Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Thirst N' Howl Bar & Grill in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

Jerry McCoy and the Hammers will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

Thirst N' Howl Bar & Grill, 14710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 379-8189 thirst-n-howl.com

...

Brian and Nick will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Mayday by Midnight will perform at 9 p.m. today at Cajun's Wharf in Little Rock. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m.

Ben Byers will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Rock Candy will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m.

David & Sarah will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Pamela K. Ward will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m.

Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 375-5351, cajunswharf.com

...

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Metroplex in Little Rock. Admission is $30.

Old Dominion will bring the band's "Meat & Candy Tour" at 8 p.m. Friday. Admission prices range from $25 to $129.

Old Dominion, a five-man country band, took its name from a nickname of the state of Virginia, where four of the band members are from or grew up. Formed in Nashville, Tenn., the band released a debut, full-length album, Meat and Candy, in November 2015.

The Metroplex, 10800 Colonel Glenn Road, at Interstate 430, Little Rock, (501) 681-7552, metroplexlive.com

...

Groove Think, along with opening acts Open Fields and The Rios, will inaugurate a new series at 9 p.m. Saturday at Discovery Nightclub in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

The bands will be part of a new series of local and regional shows to be held every other weekend in the club's Discovery Showroom Theatre.

Discovery Nightclub, 1021 Jessie Road, Little Rock, (501) 664-4784, latenightdisco.com

...

Henry & The Invisibles will perform for a Cinco de Mayo Bash at 10 p.m. Friday at The Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

The P-47's will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com.

