• In her new book, Women Who Work, released Tuesday, Ivanka Trump includes a quote from Jane Goodall, the renowned chimpanzee researcher and crusader for conservation. "What you do makes a difference," the quote reads, "and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make." It was one of several quotes Trump attributed to people who have criticized her father, President Donald Trump, or who voiced support for presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The reference to Goodall, 83, was also particularly timely, considering the book was released less than a week after scores marched in Washington to push for action on climate change, a movement Goodall ardently supports. So, Goodall took the opportunity to give the president's daughter a bit of advice. "I understand that Ms. Trump has used one of my quotes in her forthcoming book," Goodall said in a statement. "I was not aware of this and have not spoken with her, but I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart." Goodall said federal laws passed to protect wildlife -- such as the Endangered Species Act, efforts to create national monuments, and other clean air and water legislation -- "have all been jeopardized by this administration." "She is in a position to do much good or terrible harm," Goodall said of Ivanka Trump. "I hope that Ms. Trump will stand with us to value and cherish our natural world and protect this planet for future generations." In a statement, representatives for Ivanka Trump said Women Who Work is "not a political book," and its manuscript was submitted months before the election. "Ivanka has always believed that no one person or party has a monopoly on good ideas," the statement said. "When she was writing this book, she included quotes from many different thought leaders who've inspired Ivanka and helped inform her viewpoints over the years."

• Former Saturday Night Live comedian and Donald Trump backer Joe Piscopo said Wednesday that he will not open an independent campaign to succeed Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Piscopo announced the decision during his radio show, telling a live audience at an event in Paramus that he doesn't want to be a divider. He then asked Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who is running to succeed the term-limited Christie, onstage to endorse her ahead of next month's GOP primary. He added that he was "saddened and disappointed" to not be running but that after talking to Guadagno one on one at his home recently, he thought she was the best candidate. He said he will be a "cheerleader" for her candidacy and will campaign for her around the state. Piscopo announced in March that he wouldn't run on the GOP ticket and instead was thinking of running as an independent.

A Section on 05/04/2017