Little Rock man facing charge in rape of girl, 13
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested Monday in a rape involving a 13-year-old girl, according to a police report.
Wilmer Garcia-Gomez, 20, was arrested at 3801 Baseline Road midday Monday, the report said.
Garcia-Gomez had a warrant out for his arrest in the rape, which involved the 13-year-old girl, and his identity was verified by an officer from a previous traffic ticket and from personal identification, according to the report.
Garcia-Gomez faces one count of rape. He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday night.
