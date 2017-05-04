Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 04, 2017, 7:46 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Little Rock man facing charge in rape of girl, 13

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock man was arrested Monday in a rape involving a 13-year-old girl, according to a police report.

Wilmer Garcia-Gomez, 20, was arrested at 3801 Baseline Road midday Monday, the report said.

Garcia-Gomez had a warrant out for his arrest in the rape, which involved the 13-year-old girl, and his identity was verified by an officer from a previous traffic ticket and from personal identification, according to the report.

Garcia-Gomez faces one count of rape. He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock man facing charge in rape of girl, 13

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online