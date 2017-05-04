Police: Robbers able to leave Little Rock store with 'one flip-flop'

Two people were able to leave with “one flip-flop” while fleeing a south Little Rock retailer, according to police.

The Little Rock Police Department said it responded about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the CitiTrends at 8717 Geyer Springs Road in reference to a robbery.

A store employee told authorities that one robber placed flip-flops inside her purse as the second picked them out.

When both walked toward the door and were confronted about the items, one robber became aggressive and threatened to hurt the employee, the report states.

Police said the would-be thief then removed the items from her purse and threw them on the ground before the pair walked out and left in a tan Honda Accord.

One robber was described only as a black female who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall. She reportedly wore a red headscarf during the robbery.

The second was listed as a black male who stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.