SELECTED RESTAURANTS

Weekly theme listings reflect a range of dining possibilities in central Arkansas, across a spectrum of settings and price ranges. Restaurant reviewers' visits are anonymous and all expenses are paid by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Pizza

DAMGOODE PIES

2701 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, (501) 664-2239; 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 664-2239; 6706 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 664-2239

The original Hillcrest location of this friendly multi-outlet eatery produces terrific signature pies with four sauce options: traditional red, pesto, white (ricotta, parmesan, olive oil) and pink (red/white combo). The River Market brewpub also offers pizza by the slice.

Lunch, dinner daily. Delivery. Beer, wine. Bargain.

GUSANO'S CHICAGO-STYLE PIZZERIA

313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 374-1441

This congenial sports bar might be a somewhat raucous watering hole, but the Chicago-style pizza, sandwiches and salads are prime.

Lunch, dinner daily. Full bar. Reservations. Bargain-moderate.

IRIANA'S

201 E. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 374-3656

Iriana's pies continue to rank among the area's best; the restaurant also serves simple salads, grinders and Paisano chianti in its casual, friendly downtown digs near the River Market.

Lunch, dinner Mon-Sat. Beer, wine. Delivery. Bargain/moderate.

JAY'S PIZZA

Ottenheimer Market Hall, River Market, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 374-5297

The daily pasta special has begun to challenge Jay Baxter's excellent thin-crust gourmet pizzas (some of them more exotic than others -- for example, Janet's Napoletana with onions, olives, capers and anchovies and Wild Mushroom and Brie), available by the pie or by the slice, along with salads and sandwiches.

Lunch Mon-Sat. No alcohol. Moderate.

JIM'S RAZORBACK PIZZA

16101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 868-3250; 20608 Arkansas 365 N., Maumelle, (501) 851-4120

This pizza palace with antecedents in Northwest Arkansas serves regular, wheat, gluten-free and deep-dish pies in a kid-friendly atmosphere.

Lunch, dinner daily. Full bar (Maumelle), beer and wine (Cantrell). Bargain-moderate.

PIZZA CAFE

1517 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock, (501) 664-6133; 14710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 868-2600

Pizza Cafe West offers, like its elder sibling, the long-standing Riverdale original, dependable "straight" and specialty pies, sandwiches and salads in quirky surroundings.

Lunch, dinner daily. Beer and wine. Moderate.

NEW! THE PIZZERIA

4910 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, (501) 551-1388

What used to be the Pizzeria at Terry's and before that a food truck, Pizzeria Santa Lucia, now serves its Neapolitan-style gourmet pies in the huge oven that floated over the sea from Naples in larger quarters just on the Heights side of Cantrell Road.

Dinner Tue-Sun. Full bar. Moderate.

RADUNO BRICK OVEN & BARROOM

1318 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 551-1388

This SoMa standout has a menu of authentic, artisan Neapolitan-style pizzas, plus a range of fancy appetizers and a wide variety of beers (including a growler program) and Sunday brunch.

Lunch, dinner Tue-Sat, lunch/brunch Sun. Full bar. Moderate.

U.S. PIZZA

2710 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, (501) 663-2198; 5524 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, (501) 664-7071; 9300 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 224-6300; 3307 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock, (501) 565-6580; 3324 Pike Ave., North Little Rock, (501) 758-5997; 4001 McCain Park, North Little Rock, (501) 753-2900; 650 Edgewood Drive, Maumelle, (501) 851-0880; 8403 Arkansas 107, Sherwood, (501) 992-1512

Day-in, day-out throngs at all locations generate a din of happy chatter and plenty of brand loyalty for the steady quality of the thin-crust pizzas.

Lunch, dinner daily. Beer, wine (full bar at Hillcrest, beer only at McCain). Bargain-moderate.

VINO'S PIZZA PUB & BREWERY

923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466

Vino's continues to dish up some of the town's best pizzas, hand-shaped and hand-thrown the old-fashioned way, plus delicious calzones and several sandwiches, along with flavorful, on-premises-brewed beers and ales.

Lunch, dinner daily. Beer, wine. Reservations (very large groups). Bargain-moderate.

Weekend on 05/04/2017