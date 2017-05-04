Style: Summer’s here?

Never mind the calendar or the thermometer, Disney’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 announces the official beginning of summer movie season this week. It's opening in 4,300 North American theaters and expects to net more than $140 million-before the weekend is done. Ignore it at your peril — we sure aren’t, we've got critic Piers Marchant on its case.

But we're not blind to the other high-concept oddball sci-fi movie that’s opening this week, our Dan Lybarger has the goods on the quirky Colossal, which, word has it, provides us with reason to start liking Anne Hathaway again. And we're still dumping the notebooks we filled at the recent Tribeca Film Festival — Karen Martin reports on the best of the fest while the busy Marchant details the Dustin Hoffman-Noah Baumbach showdown that took place there. And Philip Martin reviews Super Dark Times, which debuted at Tribeca and closes out the Film Society of Little Rock's Fantastic Film Festival this Sunday.

All in Friday's Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.