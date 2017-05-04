Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 04, 2017, 1:56 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Super Quiz: Name the country

This article was published today at 1:40 a.m.

  1. Site of the world's highest uninterrupted waterfall

  2. It completely surrounds San Marino.

  3. The Galapagos Islands are part of this country.

  4. Africa's most populous country

  5. It has the highest percentage of desert.

  6. The most sparsely populated country in the European Union

  7. It was the first nation to ban the production and selling of tobacco.

  8. It has the largest capital reserve per capita of any nation.

  9. The smallest Asian country in land area and population

ANSWERS

  1. Venezuela

  2. Italy

  3. Ecuador

  4. Nigeria

  5. Libya

  6. Finland

  7. Bhutan

  8. Norway

  9. Maldives

Weekend on 05/04/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Name the country

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Super Quiz: Name the country

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online