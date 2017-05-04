Home / Entertainment /
Super Quiz: Name the country
This article was published today at 1:40 a.m.
Site of the world's highest uninterrupted waterfall
It completely surrounds San Marino.
The Galapagos Islands are part of this country.
Africa's most populous country
It has the highest percentage of desert.
The most sparsely populated country in the European Union
It was the first nation to ban the production and selling of tobacco.
It has the largest capital reserve per capita of any nation.
The smallest Asian country in land area and population
ANSWERS
Venezuela
Italy
Ecuador
Nigeria
Libya
Finland
Bhutan
Norway
Maldives
Weekend on 05/04/2017
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Name the country
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Super Quiz: Name the country
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.