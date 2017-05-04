Truck driver pulled to safety after 18-wheeler swept away in Arkansas floodwaters

Authorities in northeast Arkansas say they were able to pull a truck driver to safety Thursday after his 18-wheeler was swept away on a flooded road.

The Jackson County sheriff’s office responded around 7 a.m. to a call of a person needing help in floodwater on Arkansas 37 in Elgin, which is near the Black River.

Three officials, two with the sheriff’s office and another with the Tuckerman Police Department, arrived in a boat and pulled the driver, 63-year-old Ibrahim Velazquez of Florida, out of the water, authorities said.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas advised motorists to not bypass barricades notifying drivers of road closures.

“Not only are you putting yourself in danger but you are putting others coming to help in danger as well,” Lucas said in a statement.