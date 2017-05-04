Trucker killed in fiery Arkansas wreck involving two 18-wheelers identified

A trucker who was killed after two 18-wheelers caught fire in a wreck has been identified by Arkansas State Police.

Aaron Barks, 36, of Jackson, Mo., ran a stop sign at the intersection of Arkansas 135 and Arkansas 90 in his 2014 Freightliner shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to a preliminary crash report.

Barks reportedly hit a 2016 tractor-trailer driven by Barry Mize, 49 of Somerville, Tenn., on its passenger side, which drove off the side of Arkansas 135 and hit a power pole.

Both vehicles were destroyed in the resulting fire, state police said.

Barks was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. Mize was reported hurt, but no further details on his injuries were given.

State police reported the conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

The death is at least the 159th on Arkansas roads this year, according to state police's preliminary data.

