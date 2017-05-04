Home / Latest News /
Trump signs order weakening IRS rule against church political activity
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will further weaken enforcement of an IRS rule barring churches and tax-exempt groups from endorsing political candidates.
Trump signed the order at a White House ceremony Thursday marking the National Day of Prayer.
The executive order has disappointed some of Trump's supporters who were hoping for a more sweeping measure.
The order asks the IRS to use "maximum enforcement discretion" over the regulation, known as the Johnson Amendment, which applies to churches and nonprofits.
Trump noted that "freedom is not a gift from government, freedom is a gift from God."
And he insisted that no American should be "forced to choose between the dictates of the federal government and the tenants of their faith."
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trump signs order weakening IRS rule against church political activity
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
RBear says... May 4, 2017 at 11:52 a.m.
While I'm glad this didn't go further than some of us had feared, it still creates a weird position for individuals who are faced with the many faith positions when dealing with freedom. In other words, Trump's claims of freedom being from God are true in a generalist perspective. But man tends to distort those freedoms to suit his/her own religious agenda.
...
Such is the case with those who feel it appropriate to discriminate against a person because of their sexual orientation because of their religious viewpoint. What about my religious viewpoint which states that God loves all including the LGBT community and does not discriminate? Are you not depriving me of my religious right when you discriminate?
( permalink | suggest removal )
GoBigRed says... May 4, 2017 at 12:25 p.m.
ZHe can't do away with the amendment, just not enforce it. But it seems like more and more religious leaders ignored it anyway.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.