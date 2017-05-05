Home / Latest News /
Arkansas fire truck hit by 18-wheeler while responding to tractor-trailer fire, officials say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 1:46 p.m.
In less than 15 minutes, three tractor-trailers and a fire engine were embroiled in wrecks on Interstate 40 on Friday morning after one of the 18-wheelers caught on fire, officials said.
A tractor-trailer hauling lumber was heading west on I-40 near Dyer in Crawford County shortly before 5 a.m. when the vehicle caught on fire, Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said.
Another 18-wheeler on the interstate swerved to avoid running into the enflamed vehicle and instead struck a median, she said.
A fire engine with the Mulberry Volunteer Fire Department was then called to the scene and started driving west on I-40, according to Chapman.
The fire truck slowed to get onto an emergency vehicle crossover near mile marker 15, about 7 miles away from the wreck, Chapman said. As the engine slowed down, it was sideswiped by a different tractor-trailer.
Three state police troopers responded to the crashes, which happened in a 13-minute span, she said.
None of the drivers or emergency personnel were injured, Chapman said, and the fire was extinguished.
The causes of the wrecks are under investigation.
