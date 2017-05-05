Accident kills Arkansas tree trimmer

An Ashdown man was killed in a tree-cutting accident about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Ashdown Police Chief Mark Ardwin.

Emergency crews were summoned to a residence on Pecan Street regarding a man who had fallen from a bucket truck. First responders found Tommy Green, 68, lying near a topped-off tree.

"The bucket lift was still about 45 to 50 feet in the air resting against a large pine tree trunk that had the top cut off," Ardwin said.

"According to a witness, Green was in the bucket lift with a chain saw. After the treetop was cut, it started to fall and hit other trees. It rebounded and struck the boom on the truck, causing him to be ejected from the bucket."

Little River EMS crews gave aid to Green, but he was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Little River County Coroner Roddy Smith.

"He was an active Ashdown businessman and was currently self-employed in the landscaping and tree-trimming services," Ardwin said.

State Desk on 05/05/2017