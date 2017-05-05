Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 05, 2017, 4:35 p.m.

CBS, NBC also refuse to air Trump advertisement

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.

FILE - In this Friday, April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the Treasury Department in Washington, where he signed an executive order to review tax regulations set last year by his predecessor, as well as two memos to potentially reconsider major elements of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms passed in the wake of the Great Recession.

NEW YORK — CBS and NBC have joined CNN in refusing to air an advertisement that lists President Donald Trump's accomplishments while blaming the "fake news" media for not reporting on them.

Trump's campaign team also says ABC would not air the ad, although an ABC representative did not immediately respond to queries Friday. CNN said it did not air the ad because its request to eliminate a "fake news" graphic was refused. NBC similarly cited the "incorrect" graphic that was shown over the face of NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, among others.

CBS isn't commenting on why it turned down the ad.

The Trump campaign is using the networks' refusal in fundraising pleas and says the decisions "set a chilling precedent against free speech rights."

Comment on: CBS, NBC also refuse to air Trump advertisement

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

ARMNAR says... May 5, 2017 at 4:32 p.m.

Good for the networks.

The ad is embarrassingly fraudulent and stupid.

Just like Drumpf.

( | suggest removal )

