Friday, May 05, 2017, 7:54 a.m.

Chris Stapleton sets North Little Rock concert

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 7:48 a.m.

Chris Stapleton performs &quot;Seven Spanish Angels&quot; at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Country star Chris Stapleton will play Verizon Arena in North Little Rock later this year.

The venue said in a news release that tickets for the Nov. 16 show will go on sale next Friday at prices ranging from $35.75 to $70.75 before service charges.

Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb will also perform.

Stapleton, who won two Grammys in 2016, was one of the headliners at Little Rock's Riverfest music festival that year.

