Dress code crackdown leads to 150 high school students suspended in 1 day

WATERBURY, Conn. — A one-day sweep in which more than 150 high school students were suspended for dress code violations is bringing new criticism to a Connecticut district of predominantly Hispanic and black students that was already under scrutiny for having low numbers of minority teachers.

The students, summoned dozens at a time, were called out of class by loudspeakers and ordered to sit out the next school day for wearing hoodies, forbidden colors or other violations. Among those caught up in the sweep at Wilby High School two weeks ago were first-time offenders like Allyanna Jones, a 16-year-old honors student.

"I said, 'I'd rather be cold than suspended,'" Allyanna said of her offer to remove a sweatshirt. "They said, 'It's only a day. You'll get over it.'"

The district office later wiped the suspensions from students' records, noting schools are supposed to issue lesser punishments for first violations. But activists say they reflect deeper problems with the climate at the high school, where half of all students received at least one suspension last year.

"This is the purest example of promoting discipline over academic performance," said Robert Goodrich, a co-founder of Radical Advocates for Cross-Cultural Education in Waterbury. He likened it to "broken windows" policing, which aims to keep peace by cracking down on minor offenses.

The Wilby High dress code calls for boys to wear black or green shirts, with their pants or shorts worn or belted at the waist. Skirts, dresses, pants and shorts for girls are required to be navy blue, black, gray or khaki. Hats, caps and hoodies are forbidden.

Nationwide, about half of public schools have dress codes. Waterbury school officials say theirs is intended to create an environment where students can focus on learning, make it harder to conceal weapons and reduce the cost of school clothing.