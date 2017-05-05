Home /
Hogs, Vols suspended again; third game canceled
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 5:38 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — The game Arkansas and Tennessee began Thursday won't end until at least Saturday.
The No. 15 Razorbacks and Volunteers were rained-out Friday, marking their second weather-related suspension in as many days. The teams are scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Saturday and play a seven-inning game following the completion of the first.
A third game in the series has been canceled.
Arkansas led Tennessee 1-0 midway through the second inning Thursday when their game - which had a start delayed by 25 minutes - was suspended. It was scheduled to restart at 5 p.m. Friday, but was suspended again because of heavy rain in east Tennessee.
The Razorbacks (34-12, 13-8 SEC) entered the weekend a game out of first place in the Southeastern Conference, but will be unable to play a full SEC schedule because of the cancellation. It is the fifth time in the past nine seasons that Arkansas has been unable to play all 30 regular-season conference games.
