Hogs, Vols suspended again; third game canceled

— The game Arkansas and Tennessee began Thursday won't end until at least Saturday.

The No. 15 Razorbacks and Volunteers were rained-out Friday, marking their second weather-related suspension in as many days. The teams are scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Saturday and play a seven-inning game following the completion of the first.

A third game in the series has been canceled.

Arkansas led Tennessee 1-0 midway through the second inning Thursday when their game - which had a start delayed by 25 minutes - was suspended. It was scheduled to restart at 5 p.m. Friday, but was suspended again because of heavy rain in east Tennessee.

The Razorbacks (34-12, 13-8 SEC) entered the weekend a game out of first place in the Southeastern Conference, but will be unable to play a full SEC schedule because of the cancellation. It is the fifth time in the past nine seasons that Arkansas has been unable to play all 30 regular-season conference games.