• Leif Johannson, a Danish pilot, landed a small plane on a foam-covered grassy area at an airfield north of Copenhagen, enabling a 45-year-old skydiver dangling under the aircraft by his parachute deployment bag to survive the landing with just bruises.

• David Byers, 34, of Solana Beach, Calif., a tattooed fitness enthusiast and model, was arrested in San Diego in a string of Connecticut robberies after police identified him by a neck tattoo described in police reports.

• Royce Douty, police chief in Frostburg, Md., was on a disturbance call and had detained a young girl so she could be evaluated at a hospital when she became combative and bit him on the arm, requiring that he be treated at a hospital.

• Henry Lynch II and Troy Kiphuth, both 21 and students at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, face third-degree burglary counts after, police said, they crawled through an air duct to steal a statistics exam from an office but were caught because their professor was working late.

• Robert Nenciarini, a police detective in Livonia, Mich., said a 44-year-old firearms instructor teaching a concealed-carry permit class "pulled his gun out of its holster, pointed it at a door ... and fired a round," wounding a man in an adjacent classroom.

• Eman Ahmed, 36, an Egyptian woman once considered the world's heaviest woman at more than 1,100 pounds, lost about 715 pounds after undergoing weight-loss surgery at an Indian hospital and is now getting long-term treatment in the United Arab Emirates, doctors say.

• Scott Wagner, a Pennsylvania state senator running for governor, is being investigated by police after grabbing a camera from a man working for an opposition research group as he recorded a speech Wagner was giving at a private country club in Spring Garden, Pa.

• Coleman Martin, 29, an Austin, Texas, police officer reported missing April 25 by his wife who said she got a text that he was planning to kill himself, was arrested at a Dallas airport, accused of trying to fake his death and flee to Mexico.

• Jody Crocker, a police captain in Ashwaubenon, Wis., said a parent did the right thing by calling 911, prompting an evacuation, after seeing a costumed person enter the back door of a school, even though the person turned out to be a student in a stormtrooper costume for Star Wars Day.

A Section on 05/05/2017