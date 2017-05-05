Iraqi army opens new Mosul front

IRBIL, Iraq -- Iraqi forces opened a new front Thursday in their offensive to retake Mosul, advancing from the northwest in a bid to add momentum to the 7-month battle for the city.

Troops from the army's 9th Division and elite forces from the Interior Ministry spearheaded the early morning attack, according to the Iraqi military.

Islamic State militants are holding on in a few neighborhoods of western Mosul, after losing control of the east. But the Iraqi offensive, which is backed by airstrikes and military support from a U.S.-led coalition, had slowed in recent weeks. Interior Ministry forces have ground to a halt on the southern edge of Mosul's Old City, whose narrow streets and winding alleys are inaccessible to armored vehicles.

Given that geography, Iraqi commanders have said they plan to lay siege to the Old City by attacking from the northwest. But the district remains home to hundreds of thousands of civilians, raising concerns for their welfare as the battle closes in and as food and drinking water become increasingly scarce.

Student rallies join Venezuela protests

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Students held demonstrations Thursday across Caracas as a 2-month-old protest movement that shows no signs of letting up claimed more lives.

At the Central University of Venezuela, soldiers bathed hundreds of student protesters in tear gas. Many of the protesters stayed put, and medics in gas masks attended to others with bloodied faces and limbs.

Students from another university marched peacefully to deliver a petition to a branch of the Catholic Church, asking the pope to speak out against the violence and the government's steps toward authoritarianism.

A 38-year-old police officer died of his injuries Thursday after being shot during a protest Wednesday in the central state of Carabobo. A 17-year-old also was killed during the day's protests.

Three dozen people have now died in about a month of protests.

Protesters are demanding immediate presidential elections. President Nicolas Maduro accuses the opposition of attempting a coup and has responded with an initiative to rewrite the constitution.

35 miners reported killed in Iran blast

TEHRAN, Iran -- A coal mine explosion in northern Iran killed at least 35 people, semiofficial news agencies reported Thursday, as rescuers worked a second day to reach those trapped inside after the blast.

The Fars, Mehr and Tasnim news agencies all carried similar reports Thursday morning. State media outlets did not immediately report the rise in the death toll in the blast Wednesday at the Golestan province mine. In a live broadcast by state television, Sadegh Ali Moghadam, the provincial director general of disaster management, said 22 bodies had been recovered.

President Hassan Rouhani issued an order demanding his government use all available resources to rescue those still trapped, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

