Little Rock woman approached school bus with 'large hammer,' police say

A woman was arrested Thursday morning after she wielded a hammer while acting aggressively toward a bus outside a Pulaski County elementary school, police reported.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office went to Daisy Bates Elementary School at 14300 Dineen Drive south of Little Rock after getting a call about a disturbance.

Authorities spoke with a bus driver who said a woman, later identified as 31-year-old Ashley Patrice Mahomes of Little Rock, approached her bus wielding a large hammer, according to a police report.

The driver told deputies that Mahomes was acting "aggressive" and was verbally abusive, the report said.

Deputies searched Mahomes' vehicle and found a hammer as well as a small amount of marijuana in her wallet, the report said.

Mahomes was arrested at the school around 8:45 a.m. and faces a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

She was being held at the Pulaski County jail Friday without bail.

A court date is scheduled for June 6.