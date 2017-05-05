Home / Latest News /
Little Rock woman approached school bus with 'large hammer,' police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:05 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A woman was arrested Thursday morning after she wielded a hammer while acting aggressively toward a bus outside a Pulaski County elementary school, police reported.
Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office went to Daisy Bates Elementary School at 14300 Dineen Drive south of Little Rock after getting a call about a disturbance.
Authorities spoke with a bus driver who said a woman, later identified as 31-year-old Ashley Patrice Mahomes of Little Rock, approached her bus wielding a large hammer, according to a police report.
The driver told deputies that Mahomes was acting "aggressive" and was verbally abusive, the report said.
Deputies searched Mahomes' vehicle and found a hammer as well as a small amount of marijuana in her wallet, the report said.
Mahomes was arrested at the school around 8:45 a.m. and faces a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
She was being held at the Pulaski County jail Friday without bail.
A court date is scheduled for June 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Little Rock woman approached school bus with 'large hammer,' police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
LR1955 says... May 5, 2017 at 10:33 a.m.
This perp is the 2nd nasty woman criminal featured in today's local news.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.