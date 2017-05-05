Little Rock stabbing fatal; pair seen fleeing
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Little Rock police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Thursday.
Officers were called to an assault in progress about 7 p.m. at 5105 W. 29th St., a residential area east of Fair Park Boulevard. Police spokesman officer Steve Moore said they found a man lying in the street who'd been stabbed several times.
Moore said the man was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries about 7:50 p.m.
Police had not identified the man late Thursday. His death is the 21st homicide of the year in Little Rock.
Witnesses reportedly saw the man fighting with a man and a woman before police responded. Police said those two were seen fleeing the scene in a white sedan.
Moore said it was unclear what led to the altercation.
No arrests had been made late Thursday.
An investigation is ongoing.
