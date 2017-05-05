Man arrested in robbery at North Little Rock convenience store, police say

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in a robbery early Thursday at a North Little Rock convenience store, according to authorities.

The North Little Rock Police Department was called at 5:20 a.m. to an aggravated robbery the Exxon gas station at 2501 McCain Blvd.

The robber was seen in surveillance video entering the store, brandishing a black handgun and taking an undisclosed amount of money from the store.

While reviewing the video, a responding officer “immediately recognized” the assailant as Joshua Viktora, the arrest report states.

At 12:35 p.m. Thursday, authorities responded to Viktora’s residence at 2400 McCain Blvd., the listed address for Lakewood Hills Apartments, and took him into custody.

Viktora was found on his bed with a black handgun in his pocket and a large amount of money under his pillow, police said.

A 22-caliber rifle was also located in his bedroom closet.

Authorities said Viktoria is a convicted felon with a warrant out of the Carlisle Police Department. Additional information regarding his criminal past was not immediately available.

Records show Viktora was booked into the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of firearms by certain persons.

He remained at the jail as of Friday morning, according to an online inmate roster.