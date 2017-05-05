• Prince Philip, known for his constant support of his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as for his occasional gaffes, will retire from royal duties this fall, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. Philip, 95, made the decision himself with the full support of the queen, the palace said in a statement. The royal, known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has suffered from heart disease and other ailments in recent years but has nonetheless maintained a vigorous public schedule. Philip joked about his advanced years at a reception with the queen Thursday, saying "I can't stand up much longer" after a well-wisher expressed sadness at his decision to retire. He seemed to be in good health and a fine mood the day before during an appearance at a London cricket club, where he quipped about being the world's most experienced person when it comes to unveiling plaques. Philip, a member of the Greek royal family in exile, has been at Elizabeth's side in numerous public appearances since their marriage in 1947. He gave up a naval career and became the longest-serving consort in British history -- much as Elizabeth has become the longest-reigning British monarch. Officials said the queen, who turned 91 last month, will keep carrying out engagements with the support of the royal family. The palace said Philip will continue his role with more than 780 charitable organizations but will not attend engagements. The queen, normally reserved about her private life, has described her husband as "my strength and stay all these years."

• Jerry Garcia's custom-made guitar is truckin' to auction in New York City. The Grateful Dead frontman's guitar is called Wolf. Guernsey's auction house said it will be offered May 31 at Brooklyn Bowl, a bowling alley, restaurant and venue for music shows. The proceeds will go to the Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center. The guitar is being sold by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker. The philanthropist, musician and film director bought it in 2002 at Guernsey's for $790,000. The price could exceed $1 million this time. The auctioneer said Wolf first appeared in a 1973 New York performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels. Garcia, who died in 1995, played Wolf everywhere from San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom to New York's Palladium and Egypt's Great Pyramids.

