Armed patron kills gunman in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Police said a customer at a north Texas sports bar fatally shot a man who had just killed the restaurant’s manager.

Officials said 48-year-old James Jones walked into Zona Caliente sports bar in Arlington on Wednesday evening and fatally shot the manager, Cesar Perez, 37.

Police Lt. Christopher Cook said a customer then fatally shot Jones. Cook said the customer, who wasn’t identified, was carrying a handgun under the Texas concealed-handgun license program.

“By all accounts, he decided to engage the shooter because he wanted to prevent further loss of life,” Cook said.

Witnesses told police that Jones argued with Perez before killing him. Police don’t know whether they knew each other.

Water-slide death payments: $20M

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant water slide at a Kansas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.

The largest payment to Caleb Schwab’s family, $14 million, will come from SVV 1 and KC Water Park, two companies associated with the Texas-based water park operator Schlitterbahn, The Kansas City Star reported Thursday.

The rest of the money will come from the general contractor, the raft manufacturer and a company that consulted on the 17-story Verruckt water slide that was dubbed the tallest in the world. The water slide at the park in Kansas City has been closed since Caleb’s death on Aug. 7.

The settlements had been announced, but the amount wasn’t disclosed. The Star obtained the court documents after filing motions to intervene.

Campus-gun bill now Georgia law

ATLANTA — Gov. Nathan Deal signed legislation Thursday allowing people with permits to carry concealed handguns on Georgia’s public college campuses, despite the objections of state university leaders and his own veto of a campus-carry measure last year.

Deal shocked fellow Republicans with the tone of last year’s veto message, which referred to opposition to guns on the University of Virginia campus by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, and an opinion by the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia that described schools as “sensitive places” under the Second Amendment.

The governor signed this year’s version without a public ceremony, explaining in a written message Thursday evening that he was swayed by the addition of campus locations where concealed handguns won’t be allowed.

Those include on-campus preschools, faculty or administrative offices, at disciplinary hearings and in areas attended by high school students who take college classes.

Carrying handguns remains prohibited inside dormitories, fraternity and sorority houses, and buildings used for athletic events.