Man, girlfriend arrested in fatal stabbing in Little Rock, police say

A man and his girlfriend have been arrested in a fatal stabbing Thursday night in Little Rock, authorities said.

Gerald L. Ashby, 26, and Kowana Hudson, 37, each face a charge of first-degree murder.

Officers were called to an assault in progress about 7 p.m. at Ashby's residence, 5105 W. 29th St. Police spokesman officer Steve Moore said they found a man lying in the street who'd been stabbed several times.

He died at a local hospital about an hour later.

An arrest report for Hudson described Ashby as her boyfriend and said the couple "stabbed the victim multiple times." A separate report for Ashby said the stabbing occurred during a fight.

The killing is the 21st of the year in Little Rock.

Ashby and Hudson remained in the Pulaski County jail Friday morning with bail not yet set.