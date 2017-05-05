Home / Latest News /
Man, girlfriend arrested in fatal stabbing in Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 7:27 a.m.
A man and his girlfriend have been arrested in a fatal stabbing Thursday night in Little Rock, authorities said.
Gerald L. Ashby, 26, and Kowana Hudson, 37, each face a charge of first-degree murder.
Officers were called to an assault in progress about 7 p.m. at Ashby's residence, 5105 W. 29th St. Police spokesman officer Steve Moore said they found a man lying in the street who'd been stabbed several times.
He died at a local hospital about an hour later.
An arrest report for Hudson described Ashby as her boyfriend and said the couple "stabbed the victim multiple times." A separate report for Ashby said the stabbing occurred during a fight.
The killing is the 21st of the year in Little Rock.
Ashby and Hudson remained in the Pulaski County jail Friday morning with bail not yet set.
