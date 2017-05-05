Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 05, 2017, 3 p.m.

3 women arrested on prostitution charges in Arkansas investigation, police say

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 1:58 p.m.

PHOTO BY TEXARKANA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Latoya Robinson (left), Jessica Dodson (center) and Savannah Works (right)

Three women arrested during an investigation last week in Arkansas face charges of prostitution and possessing an instrument of crime, officials say.

Latoya Robinson, 39; Jessica Dodson, 20; and Savannah “Savy” Works, 18, were arrested April 28 after the Texarkana Police Department and the Texarkana office of the FBI “conducted a joint investigation with the focus of targeting underage prostitution and human trafficking,” according to a Texarkana Police Department news release.

Other arrests were also made during the investigation, police said. Texarkana Police Department spokesman Kristi Bennett said no other information was available as of Friday afternoon.

snakebite60 says... May 5, 2017 at 2:13 p.m.

Question :"if" the girls are victims of human trafficking are they still held legally responsible for their actions ?

