Police: Arkansas man arrested after using stolen money to pay for ankle monitor
This article was published today at 10:39 a.m.
An Arkansas man who was on probation was arrested Wednesday on accusations he used stolen money to pay for his ankle monitor, according to the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.
Alvin Karado Smith, 41, of Hot Springs faces charges of residential burglary and theft of property.
Police said someone made off with a safe, two $500 money orders, cash and jewelry in a March burglary on Spring Street. The victim tracked the stolen money orders and found that Smith had used one to pay Southwest Probation Service to remove his ankle monitor several days after the burglary, according to a probable cause affidavit quoted by the Sentinel-Record. The other money order was reportedly paid to a realty company.
Police said Smith’s ankle monitor showed that he had been near the victim’s residence and at the residence of the woman who spent the second money order on the date of the burglary.
Smith was being held in the Garland County jail Friday on a $7,500 bond and a parole hold. A May 16 court date has been set.
HarleyOwner says... May 5, 2017 at 11:11 a.m.
