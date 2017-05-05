Police: Arkansas man arrested after pickup backed into grocery store to steal ATM

A Texarkana man was arrested Thursday after police say he and an accomplice backed a stolen pickup through the front of a grocery store to steal an ATM, police say.

Joshua Rigsby, 33, faces charges of commercial burglary, theft of property and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to a Texarkana Police Department news release.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at the Save-A-Lot on East Street in Texarkana around 4:30 a.m. April 28, according to the release. They found the business' storefront had been smashed after a stolen Ford pickup had been backed through it, authorities said. Police said an ATM had been stolen from the store.

After an investigation led police to believe Rigsby was involved, they searched his apartment, where they said they found “evidence associated with the crime” and a gun under Rigsby’s mattress. Authorities said Rigsby is a 17-time convicted felon and is not allowed to carry a gun.

The Ford pickup had been stolen from McLarty Ford, a local dealership, the release said.

Police said the second burglar is still at large.