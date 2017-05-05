Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 05, 2017, 4:37 p.m.

PHOTO: Masked assailant robs convenience store in central Arkansas, police say

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 3:28 p.m.

The Benton Police Department released this photo of the person they believe robbed the Bullock's Superstop Thursday morning.

PHOTO BY BENTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police are searching for a person who they say robbed a Benton convenience store Thursday morning, then ran away, according to a news release.

Officers were called about 4:30 a.m. after a white male assailant wearing blue jeans, a green hoodie and a white mask walked into the Bullock’s Superstop at 15536 Interstate 30, a Benton Police Department news release said. Authorities said he was holding a gun and that he told employees to give him money from the cash register.

After taking “an undisclosed amount of money,” the robber ran away, police said.

Police said they did not locate the robber.

