PHOTO: Masked assailant robs convenience store in central Arkansas, police say

Police are searching for a person who they say robbed a Benton convenience store Thursday morning, then ran away, according to a news release.

Officers were called about 4:30 a.m. after a white male assailant wearing blue jeans, a green hoodie and a white mask walked into the Bullock’s Superstop at 15536 Interstate 30, a Benton Police Department news release said. Authorities said he was holding a gun and that he told employees to give him money from the cash register.

After taking “an undisclosed amount of money,” the robber ran away, police said.

Police said they did not locate the robber.