Prison: Aaron Hernandez elated about acquittal, not suicidal

BOSTON — Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was excited about his acquittal in a 2012 double slaying and did not appear to have thoughts of suicide in the days before he killed himself in his prison cell, according to a report from Massachusetts prison officials.

The state Department of Correction report released Thursday also said there were no drugs in Hernandez's system when the former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself at the Souza-Baranowski prison April 19 while serving a life sentence in a 2013 murder.

Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell just five days after he was acquitted in the killings of two men in Boston in July 2012.

The report described interviews with inmates who said that in the days before his death, Hernandez appeared happy about his acquittal and seemed to be looking forward to the future.

"They stated that he was positive and even happily emotional, which was not usual of Hernandez," the report states.

A separate report released Thursday by state police said Hernandez wrote "John 3:16," a reference to a biblical passage, in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall of his cell. The Bible verse says: "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."

Hernandez's right middle finger had a fresh cut and there was blood on adjacent fingers. There also appeared to be a large circular blood mark on each of his feet. A Bible was nearby, open to John 3:16, with the verse marked in blood.