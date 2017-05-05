Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: Robber takes 10 guns, cash from Little Rock pawn shop, police say
This article was published today at 1:05 p.m.
A robber is sought after taking about 10 handguns and cash from a Little Rock pawn shop earlier this week, authorities said.
The reported robbery happened around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday at Big Daddy’s Pawn Shop at 2523 W. 12th St.
Police say the robber entered the business armed with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money and guns.
Pawn shop employees filled a bag with cash and guns before the assailant fled on foot, according to authorities.
Authorities described the robber as a black man between the ages of 20 and 25. He stands between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.
Surveillance footage posted by police to Facebook showed him wearing a hooded shirt and sweatpants at the time of the crime.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 404-3030.
