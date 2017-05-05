Russia: Syrian safe zones plan to take effect at midnight

MOSCOW — A Russian plan to establish "de-escalation zones" in Syria is to go into effect at midnight Friday, but it will be at least another month until the safe areas are established, according to Russian officials

Also, prospects for the success of the deal — agreed on by Russia, Turkey and Iran — are undermined by the failure of Syrian rebel groups who oppose President Bashar Assad to sign on to it.

Russian military officials said the plan, which was agreed to in Syria talks in Kazakhstan on Thursday, envisions establishing four safe zones that could would bring relief for hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians and encourage refugees to return.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are to enforce the zones, but Russian general staff official Col.-Gen. Sergei Rudskoi said Friday that other countries could participate. He did not elaborate on who those countries might be.

The "de-escalation zones" to be established in Syria will be closed to military aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition, the Russian official who signed the agreement also said Friday. Under the Russian plan, Assad's air force would halt flights over the designated areas across the war-torn country.

Alexander Lavrentyev spoke a day after he and officials from Turkey and Iran agreed to establish the zones, in the latest attempt to reduce violence in the Arab country.

But the Pentagon said the de-escalation agreement will not affect the U.S.-led air campaign against the Islamic State group.

"The coalition will continue to target ISIS wherever they operate to ensure they have no sanctuary," said Pentagon spokesman Marine Maj. Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway. ISIS is an alternative acronym for the Sunni militant group.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.