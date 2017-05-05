Home /
Style: Putting out the welcome mat
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:50 a.m.
It’s May and in downtown Little Rock’s Quapaw Quarter area that means tour time is near.
Six historic dwellings in the Governor’s Mansion Historic District neighborhood will open to visitors during the association’s 53rd Spring Tour of Homes on May 13-14. Visitors can take a peek inside the houses during daytime or candlelight tours.
Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has information about the featured homes and the tours.
