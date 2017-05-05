Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 05, 2017, 2:57 p.m.

Trump signs $1.1. million spending measure keeping government open

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:40 p.m.

president-donald-trump-speaks-in-the-rose-garden-of-the-white-house-in-washington-thursday-may-4-2017

PHOTO BY AP/EVAN VUCCI

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

President Donald Trump has signed his first piece of major legislation, a $1 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September.

The bill cleared both houses of Congress this week and Trump signed it behind privately at his home in central New Jersey, well ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for some government functions to begin shutting down. But other battles over government spending lie ahead. Among those are the border wall Trump has vowed to build on the U.S.-Mexico border to deter illegal immigration, as well as a promised military buildup.

The White House and its Republican allies praised $15 billion in additional Pentagon spending obtained by Trump and $1.5 billion in emergency spending for border security.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

