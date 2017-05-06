Belgian: U.K. will pay hefty exit cost

British expectations in the divorce proceedings from the European Union are "not realistic," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said Friday, warning that the United Kingdom should expect to foot a hefty bill for its momentous decision, which has shaken the bloc to its core.

Michel said in an interview Friday that "those who think in Britain they can push the Brexit button and not have a bill to pay are seriously mistaken."

Over a few days this week, both sides sparred about the negotiations, which are to start after the U.K.'s June 8 elections, with some questioning what, if anything, it should pay for. The estimates have ranged from 20 billion to 60 billion euros before the Financial Times upped the figure to as much as 100 billion euros -- or $109 billion -- a figure the U.K. has flatly rejected paying.

"In Britain ever more, they will realize that Brexit, well, has consequences -- economic, commercial, partnerships," Michel said. "Perhaps during the referendum the impression was given that once the Brexit button was pushed everything would take care of itself easily. Well, that is not true. When you push that Brexit button, there are consequences, there is a bill to pay."

The 27 other EU nations have shown a united front in facing the divorce talks, and Michel epitomized the view that the negotiations should be done on the EU's terms, not the U.K.'s.

He also insisted that it was not up to Prime Minister Theresa May to impose her negotiating strategy. May has been seeking parallel talks on unwinding the U.K.'s EU membership, and negotiating a future relationship and a trade deal with the bloc.

"That's not realistic," Michel said. "We are splitting, like a divorce. You need to address the material issues, financial, who gets the kids, transitional measures," he said. "It is only afterward that we can look at the future. You have to turn a page before you start writing the next one. And it is up to Mrs. May to understand this."

Under the EU blueprint, negotiations would first center on finding a deal for the citizens living and working in each other's nations, settle the U.K.'s financial obligations, and find a solution for the border issue between Ireland and the U.K.'s Northern Ireland. If sufficient progress is made in the coming months, only then would the EU be willing to open talks about a future relationship.

EU Council President Donald Tusk said this could come as soon as the fall, but Michel said that was an extremely tight deadline.

"It would be smart to immediately put the difficult questions on the table. Otherwise we run the risk of negotiating on the easy questions for a year or 18 months and as the two-year deadline draws near have an explosion in talks since the tough questions would come up too late," Michel said.

Beyond the acrimony that has already surfaced between the U.K. and the continent, Michel insisted the rift still exists in the U.K. itself.

"It is also complex in a political sense since there is, in Britain, not a monolithic opinion. We see there are lively, very rough debates -- in parliament, within public opinion, debates on the situation in Scotland," he said.

May already accused EU officials this week of trying to influence the U.K. elections, deliberately timing comments to coincide with the campaign.

"It is clear that the situation in Britain over the coming months will not be resembling one long, tranquil river. There will perhaps be ups and downs in Britain," Michel said.

A Section on 05/06/2017